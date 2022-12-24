Here's the winter weather game plan | City of Memphis and MLGW provide update on winter weather and next steps

According to MLGW, there was record breaking damage despite the company's efforts to prepare for harsh weather conditions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW)and The City of Memphis (COM) held a press conference to give an update on how inclement weather has affected the city and to provide next steps.

Here is how the city is planning to move forward.

Power Outages

A number of 226,000 customers have been affected by blackouts since inclement weather began Thursday, Dec. 22. There are currently more than 23,000 customers who are still without power.

MLGW said it will now focus on restoring power to customers who are still without power.

MLGW also said they want to make sure customers do not experience similar issues that Texans faced during last year's winter ice storm.

Rolling Blackouts

According to MLGW, the chances of reinstating rolling blackouts is low, but customers are still urged to continue to conserve energy.

Should MLGW customers still boil water before use?

Along with conserving energy, MLGW said customers should still boil water for three minutes before use or or consumption.

MLGW said there are currently no problems that have been detected with the city's water supply, but customers should use precaution because water pressure is still low.

According to reports from MLGW, water pressure dropped below 50 pounds per square inch. MLGW said water pressure is building up again, and the boil water order could be lifted within the next two days.

Warming Centers

According to COM, there are two operating warming centers, the Hospitality Hub and the Dave Wells Community Center. COM said both will remain open until further notice.

Hickory Hill warming center experienced power interruptions, and it was moved to the Dave Wells Community Center location.

MATA will provide transportation to the warming centers.

For MATA bus schedules, click here.

MATA will be operating on a Sunday Schedule until the 26th.

Animal Shelters are full so people are being asked to help shelter their pets and keep animals in place because of the cold temperatures.

Traffic

At the time of the conference, there were 12 traffic lights out of service. COM said drivers should treat those traffic intersections like a four way stop.

According to COM, there have been 120 motor crashes in the past 24 hours.

COM said Brine, sand and salt was used to treat the roads, but it is not as effective as the city would have liked. There is still black ice on several roads.'

According to COM, side streets are not expected to improve until Tuesday

There are workers in trucks out laying salt and sand to prevent roadways from worsening. COM is asking drivers to give workers driving trucks plenty of space to do their job.

Drivers are advised to slow down, give a three car distance between cars, and to refrain from distracted driving.

Waste Disposal