Have you seen her? | Woman missing for more than 2 weeks after going to gas station

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police said Thursday they are looking for a woman who went missing more than two weeks ago after going to a gas station.
According to Southaven PD, 36-year-old Bonita Adams was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road in Southaven.
Bonita has blonde hair and wears glasses, and was last seen wearing denim capri pants and a pink t-shirt.
Anyone who's seen Bonita or knows where she is should call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.