Have you seen her? | Woman missing for more than 2 weeks after going to gas station

Southaven Police said 36-year-old Bonita Adams was last seen at a gas station on Stateline Road. She's been missing for more than two weeks.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police said Thursday they are looking for a woman who went missing more than two weeks ago after going to a gas station.

According to Southaven PD, 36-year-old Bonita Adams was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road in Southaven.

Bonita has blonde hair and wears glasses, and was last seen wearing denim capri pants and a pink t-shirt.