MEMPHIS, Tenn. — YMCA will reopen its newly remodeled Fogleman Downtown facility Thursday, August 18 with a ribbon cutting at noon.

Fogleman Downtown is YMCA’s oldest and founding location, which was built in 1909. YMCA said the location has been a highlight of Downtown’s infrastructure.

After the ribbon cutting, YMCA said it will reveal $2 million renovations to the facility.