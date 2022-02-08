x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

You can give victims of last week's ice storm in Memphis relief this week; Here's how

Samaritan's Purse is sending crews to Memphis' Life Church to set up relief efforts around the city starting Wednesday, February 9.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Life Church in Memphis is hosting a team from Samaritan’s Purse at their location on 255 N Highland St. 

According to their website, Samaritan’s Purse is a non-profit organization that responds to natural disasters by mobilizing volunteers to bring relief and compassion to homeowners. 

Life Church said there are opportunities for people in the Mid-South to receive assistance or to volunteer. Those interested in volunteering for hands-on help with relief efforts including chainsaw work, roof tarping and debris cleanup can call (901) 237-4678 or sign up here.

Samaritan's Purse will reach out within a day of signing up. There is a required orientation.

Volunteers must be at least 14 years of age or older. Those aged 14-15 must be accompanied by their parent/legal guardian and ages 16-17 must be accompanied by an adult chaperone unless the team is registered as a youth group. 

Credit: Samaritan's Purse

RELATED: How to report storm damage to your home or business in Shelby County

Youth groups may serve with Samaritan’s Purse and are required to complete a Youth Leader Covenant.

Samaritan's Purse is using the Highland location to house volunteers and to create an operations hub for emergency aid in the Memphis area. 

Samaritan’s Purse volunteers and staff will work Mondays to Saturdays, beginning Wednesday, February 9 at 7:30 am.

RELATED: What responsibility do you have in storm damage?

People needing assistance, whether it be damage to their roof or trees/limbs down, should call Samaritan's Purse by phone at (901) 275-9634 to report damage and ask for assistance.

In Other News

Prosecutor speaks on Shanynthia Gardner sentencing