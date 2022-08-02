How to report storm damage to your home or business in Shelby County

The Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is asking for Shelby County residents or business owners with damage to let them know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did your home or business get damaged in last week’s ice storm? The Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency wants you to let them know.

Anyone in Shelby County who had structural damage to a home – the living quarters and not fences or sheds – or to a business can report it to the Shelby County website HERE. The agency will turn in these damage assessments to FEMA, which could lead to individual assistance for some homeowners.

The Shelby County EMA does NOT provide money for repairs. This helps officials determine how much damage there is and if other money, such as federal funds, can be used for assistance.

The agency said if you have damage you should:

Take photos to document the damage

Make emergency repairs to prevent more damage (cover broken windows or damaged roofs with tarps)

If your home is uninhabitable, find safe shelter.

Again, you can report the damage HERE, or by calling 901-222-6750.