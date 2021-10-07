Passengers rescued from small riverboat stuck on sandbar in Kentucky lake while headed from Memphis to Nashville

Passengers were rescued after a riverboat cruising between Memphis and Nashville became stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley in Kentucky.

American Cruise Lines says the modern riverboat American Jazz was being assisted off the sandbar Thursday. The company says the small boat has not been damaged.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the boat was carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members. The agency says it sent a boat crew and marine investigator to the scene near Canton, Kentucky. The Coast Guard says it is working with the company to figure out how to dislodge the boat.

The boat was on a seven-night cruise, which was expected to continue with a few schedule adjustments.