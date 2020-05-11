MS Gov. Tate Reeves on early voting: "Not while I'm governor!"

If Gov. Tate Reeves has his way, no-excuse early voting won’t happen under his watch.

JACKSON, Miss — After long lines in many parts of Mississippi on election day, there have been calls by some to begin allowing "no-excuse" early voting in the state. But if Gov. Tate Reeves has his way, that won’t happen under his watch.

In posts to social media Thursday, Reeves said he would “do everything in his power to make sure universal mail-in voting and no-excuse early voting are not allowed in Mississippi.”

He went on to say that if it’s introduced by lawmakers, they would have to override his veto to pass it.

Below is the full post from Reeves on Facebook:

“I will do everything in my power to ensure every ballot legally cast in the 2020 election in Mississippi gets counted—no matter how long it takes