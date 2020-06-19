x
There's still time to register to vote for August 6th election

You can vote by mail if you are out of state or concerned about coronavirus.
Credit: Getty Images
THE SEA RANCH, CALIFORNIA - October 21, 2018: Voting ballot: Absentee voting by mail with hand holding envelope by mailboxes. Absentee voting is voting-by-mail and allows voters who cannot visit the polls on Election Day, to cast their ballot by the US mail.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether you do it in person or by mail, you have just a few more weeks to register to vote.

Friday, members of the Shelby County Black Caucus of Elected Officials encouraged people to register, and shared information about absentee voting for the August 6th election.

Tennessee residents can vote by mail if they are out of state on election day or have concerns about the coronavirus.

"Absentee voting is available for everyone. No reason, no excuse,” said Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner. “You don't have to be over 60, you don't have to have a disability, you don't have to be this that or the other.  Anybody who is of age and registered to vote can request an absentee ballot right now."

Here are the dates you need to know.

  • July 7th is the last day to register to vote.
  • July 30th is the last day to request an absentee ballot.
  • The absentee ballot must arrive by election day, August 6th.

You can request an absentee ballot by email at absenteevoting@shelbycountytn.gov.
Register to Vote
Applications must be postmarked or received no later than 30 days before an election, in order to vote in that election. To register in Shelby County: You must be a US citizen, AND You must be at least 18 years old on or before the next election, AND You must be a resident of Shelby County, AND You must NOT have been convicted of a felony, or if you have, your voting rights must have been restored.
Shelbyvote |Jul 03, 2020
Voting Absentee
Please note - if you registered to vote by mail or on the on-line system and you have not voted in Shelby County before, you must vote in person. You may vote early or on Election Day.
Shelbyvote |Jul 03, 2020

