There's still time to register to vote for August 6th election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether you do it in person or by mail, you have just a few more weeks to register to vote.
Friday, members of the Shelby County Black Caucus of Elected Officials encouraged people to register, and shared information about absentee voting for the August 6th election.
Tennessee residents can vote by mail if they are out of state on election day or have concerns about the coronavirus.
"Absentee voting is available for everyone. No reason, no excuse,” said Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner. “You don't have to be over 60, you don't have to have a disability, you don't have to be this that or the other. Anybody who is of age and registered to vote can request an absentee ballot right now."
Here are the dates you need to know.
- July 7th is the last day to register to vote.
- July 30th is the last day to request an absentee ballot.
- The absentee ballot must arrive by election day, August 6th.
You can request an absentee ballot by email at absenteevoting@shelbycountytn.gov.