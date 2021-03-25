Ford, Harris in political spat over commission grant investigation

A group of citizens have formed a legal defense fund in support of Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. after he pushed a controversial grant.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It’s Ford versus Mayor Lee Harris, a political spat over allegations Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. violated the county charter. And it all centers around a commission grant.

Is this another Ford family member in trouble?

A group of citizens have come together to form a defense fund to support Commissioner Ford after he pushed a controversial grant.

“Everybody is pointing fingers at everybody and isn’t that what they do in the political game anyway,” said Memphis resident Carla Robinson.

An attorney reported that Ford did not disclose business relations he had with nonprofit Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South. Ford also did not formally recuse himself from voting on a $450,000 grant to the non-profit.

According to an ethics report, Junior Achievement spent $45,000 on technology from E&J Computers – a business Ford owns.

"I think it’s unfortunate that so much greed goes along with politics and I wish the politicians would work for the people,” said Ola Richardson.

In a letter to the county commission chairman attorney Allan Wade called the “attacks” against Ford “unfounded.”

Wade is also claiming Harris is using the controversy to remove Ford as budget committee chairman.

In a statement, Mayor Lee Harris’ press secretary wrote in part that: “Mayor Harris has never had any conversations nor has he met with the special counsel hired to investigate an alleged quid pro quo involving Commissioner Ford. Furthermore, Mayor Harris was not involved in any way in the decision to hire the special counsel.

Robinson thinks he’s trying to wash his hands of the situation.

"You did this and I’m not involved. So I think everybody is just trying to cover their own behind so to say.”

If you’re a Memphian, chances are you’ve heard of the Ford name, a family with a legendary political history, but also noted for controversy. Former Tennessee state senator John ford was convicted of bribery and spent five years behind bars.

In 2011, Lee Harris overtook Kemba Ford for a Memphis City Council seat, casting Harris in the light of an up and coming politician meaning the possible end of the Ford dynasty.