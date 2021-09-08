Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. joins race for Tennessee governor

The Tennessee primary for the governor’s race is set for August 2022, with the general election in November 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. is throwing his hat in the ring for the race for Tennessee Governor.

Smiley made his campaign announcement Wednesday at the Orpheum Theatre and with the release of a new campaign video.

“After dedicating the last several months to listening to Tennesseans across the state, it’s incredibly clear to me that we’re all feeling the discomfort of failed policies and inaction from our Governor. Tennesseans deserve better. Tennesseans demand better. And today I’m excited and humbled to announce I am running for governor to help guide us to a better Tennessee,” said Smiley.