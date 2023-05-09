Voting machines are getting their final tests ahead of election day in Memphis | Here's how you can be involved

On Wednesday, September 6th, people will be able to see the voting machines publicly inspected from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just a month away from Election Day in Memphis, the Shelby County Election Commission is making the final preparations ahead of early voting in 10 days.

“We’re planning for an enormous turnout,” said Linda Phillips, Administrator of Elections.

The next item the commission has on their list is showing Memphis voters what they will be using to select their next mayor.

On Wednesday, September 6th, people will be able to see the voting machines publicly inspected from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Once complete, the machines will be sealed away until early voting begins September 15th.

“I’ll explain the process of what they’re watching and do the final test of the machines,” said Phillips.

In a crowded pool of 17 mayoral candidates, Phillips recommends voters do their homework and get to know the candidates before voters get to the polls.

“This is a very important election, and because there are so many candidates in the mayor’s race, it is going to be very possible for someone to win with a small percentage of the vote,” said Phillips.

ABC24 has been profiling candidates vying for the role of Memphis mayor, which can be found here.

The election commission will have around 280 employees on hand for early voting, which Phillips said is on par for a presidential election.

“We have more staff to bring in if we need to,” said Phillips.



Sherry Hewlett with the League of Women Voters in Memphis and Shelby County recommended voters make a plan of when and how they are going to cast their ballots.

“How are they getting to the polls? Are they going to help someone else get to the polls? There are senior citizens, students, people like that you can take with you. Someone needs a ride to the polls,” said Hewlett.