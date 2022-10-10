Shelby County Sheriff Bonner likely to announce candidacy this week

ABC 24 received a text from Floyd Bonner's campaign manager from when he ran for Sheriff. This text indicated that the Sheriff will make an announcement on Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is giving all indications that he'll announce his candidacy for Memphis mayor this week.

Weeks ago, a text was sent to ABC 24 by Anthony Tate — Bonner's campaign manager when he ran for Sheriff. This text indicated that the Sheriff will be making an announcement on Oct. 25 regarding the city of Memphis' Mayor's race.

Potential candidates rarely make announcements to tell the public they are "not" running, and Bonner has reportedly been urged for weeks by insiders to get into the race.

In August, Bonner won another four-year term as Sheriff of Shelby County. It was the only county-wide race where Republicans did not offer a challenger against the Democrat.

With Bonner in the race, he would join Memphis Shelby County School Board Member Michelle McKissack, Head of the Downtown Memphis Commission Paul young and former Shelby County Board Member Van Turner as current candidates for the election.

Political experts indicate that Bonner's candidacy would make it difficult for anyone else to enter the race for mayor at this point.