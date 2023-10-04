St. Rep Antonio Parkinson discusses lawmakers' expulsion and Tennessee House rules

Tennessee St. Rep Antonio Parkinson of Memphis told ABC24 he is confident Justin Pearson and Justin Jones will be appointed to their previously elected seats.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson of Memphis told ABC24 early Monday that he was confident Justin Pearson and Justin Jones would be appointed back into their previously elected seats this week.

We spoke with Parkinson before the Nashville council voted to re-instate Jones to his position in the state House Monday. The Shelby County Commission is set to vote on Pearson on Wednesday.

Still, Rep. Parkinson said House Democrats remain emotionally drained and rattled after the successful expulsions of both young Black men by a supermajority of Republicans last week.

Parkinson said there's been only one expulsion in his 13 years in office, and there have only been a handful of House expulsions before that dating back to the Civil War.

He also said the expulsion was an overreaction, and that it's normal for House floor rules to be broken during disagreements in session.

Parkinson believes Pearson represents issues important to many in his district, including gun reform.

“We're fighting for the lives our citizens. That's why you saw them pick up the bull horn and take matters into their own hands,” said Parkinson. “It’s about … we are in a crisis. We are in a gun crisis and a metal health crisis, and those two universes are colliding.”

If Rep. Pearson is appointed back to his seat, he would also need to run and win in a special election.