Tennessee COVID-19 session takes wide aim at everyone from DAs to school boards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers are preparing to take a broad swipe at officials who've helped maintain COVID-19 pandemic protections.
Wednesday's special session kickoff marks the third time lawmakers call themselves into action in Tennessee history without the governor.
GOP legislative leaders have indicated they could even try to circumvent elected district attorneys if they publicly decline to enforce certain policies, including the governor's school mask opt-out order.
President Joe Biden's administration will likely be the main target, though his workplace vaccine order trumps state authority.
School board members could be required to declare a party affiliation and mask mandates in schools could be banned.
And businesses could face restrictions on requiring vaccines.