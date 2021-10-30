Tennessee targets virus measures, stop at mask mandate bans

Lawmakers approved the slate of bills early Saturday while most Tennesseans were asleep.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's GOP-controlled General Assembly has signed off on a number of measures undercutting COVID-19 protections, while also begrudgingly backing off on threats to revoke a business' ability to enforce mask mandates.

Republicans had initially set their sights on prohibiting a wide range of COVID-19 restrictions. However, that sparked concerns from multiple business groups that such actions could result in struggling business owners enduring costly mitigation as they navigate conflicting state and federal mandates.