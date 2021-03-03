Transgender athletes in Mississippi are about to be benched

Republican lawmakers in Mississippi are close to putting limits on transgender athletes

JACKSON, Mississippi — The Mississippi House has voted to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams in the state's schools and universities. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in the coming days, and he's expected to sign it into law.

The bill passed the House by a wide margin Wednesday after passing the Senate last month. Republicans control both chambers of the Mississippi legislature. Brandon Jones of the Southern Poverty Law Center calls the proposal “reckless and hurtful to Mississippi students.”

Mississippi is one of a dozen states, including Tennessee, with lawmakers proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year.

The following is from the Southern Poverty Law Center:

Recently, the Mississippi House added Amendment 4 to House Bill 1030 and the Mississippi Senate passed Senate Bill 2536. These bills now move to the other chamber for consideration. Both bills would require public schools and colleges to designate athletic teams based on sex assigned at birth. This legislation will not only keep transgender students from participating in college sports, but also from reaping the same benefits as cisgender college athletes.

The following statement is from Mississippi Policy Director Brandon Jones:

“Amendment 4 to House Bill 1030 and Senate Bill 2536, as well as the overall intolerance of transgender students displayed by the Mississippi legislature, is reckless and hurtful to Mississippi students.

“To be clear, as drafted, the language in these bills is unconstitutional under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause. This violation of privacy on demand is not only appalling but is an open invitation for litigation.

“What these bills disregard is the fact that there is no evidence transgender student athletes – specifically females – enjoy any advantage over cisgender competitors. Its discriminatory language is based not in fact, but ignorance, fear and prejudices that if passed will only serve to harm Mississippi students who dare to be their authentic selves.

“Transgender collegiate athletes should be allowed equal opportunities to play any sport they choose as their authentic selves and reap the same benefits, just like any other student. Our laws and the lawmakers who write them should work to protect Mississippi’s transgender youth, not encourage discrimination against them.

“The SPLC wholeheartedly rejects the invasive, transphobic requirements in these bills and will continue working to ensure that transgender students be allowed equal opportunities, in sports and beyond.”