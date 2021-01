Mississippi governor signs law for new state flag without Confederate sign

The bill signing happened Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that gives the state a new flag with a magnolia and the phrase, "In God We Trust."

The bill signing happened Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem.

Momentum to change the Mississippi flag built quickly last summer as protests against racial injustice were happening across the nation.