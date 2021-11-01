x
Mississippi governor signs law for new state flag without Confederate sign

Credit: AP
The magnolia centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. The nine member committee voted to recommend a design with the state flower. That design will go on the November ballot for voters consideration and if approved, it will become the new state flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that gives the state a new flag with a magnolia and the phrase, "In God We Trust." 

The bill signing happened Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem.

Momentum to change the Mississippi flag built quickly last summer as protests against racial injustice were happening across the nation. 

Legislators created a commission to design a new flag, specifying that the banner could not include Confederate imagery and that it must include "In God We Trust."

