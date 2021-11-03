x
Mississippi lawmakers argue over medical marijuana rules

Mississippi voters in November approved Initiative 65, authorizing a medical marijuana program.
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi legislators are arguing over regulations for medical marijuana. 

The House killed one bill Wednesday, and the Senate revived the issue hours later. 

Mississippi voters in November approved Initiative 65, authorizing a medical marijuana program.

But, the Mississippi Supreme Court will to hear arguments next month in a lawsuit seeking to block the program.

A Senate bill proposed an alternative program to regulate medical marijuana. House members shot it down, saying they couldn't approve a bill that's different from what voters want. 

The Senate revived the issue by putting it into a bill about a cannabis-derived oil that is used as medicine.
