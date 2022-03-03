Mississippi Welcome Center employee accused of embezzlement

Miller allegedly transmitted fraudulent timesheets to obtain payment from the Mississippi Development Authority.

JACKSON, Miss — A supervisor for a Mississippi Welcome Center was arrested Thursday for embezzlement and fraud following an indictment in Itawamba County.

State Auditor Shad White said in a news release that Ann Miller is accused of claiming and being paid for time she did not work at the welcome center on US 78 near Tremont.

Miller allegedly transmitted fraudulent timesheets to obtain payment from the Mississippi Development Authority.

White’s office said the alleged crimes occurred in August and September, resulting in $1,937 being fraudulently received.