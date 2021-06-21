Oxford, Mississippi, considers designated parking for taxis, ride-share cars

If approved, the new ordinance would apply to all taxi companies and private ride-share companies, including Uber and Lyft.

OXFORD, Miss — Officials in the city of Oxford are considering a new ordinance that would create designated spots for taxis and ride-share vehicles to drop off and pick up people in the downtown square.

The Oxford Eagle reports that if approved, the new ordinance would apply to all taxi companies and private ride-share companies, including Uber and Lyft.

During a public hearing on the ordinance last week, local taxi and Uber drivers spoke out against the proposed ordinance.

Alfonso Jordan of Zoes Taxi said the two proposed parking spots are not close enough to bars and restaurants.

The proposal is designed to create a more pedestrian-friendly downtown.