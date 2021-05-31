Oxford, MS, sets new rules limiting volume of music downtown

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a sound ordinance amendment for live and recorded music.

OXFORD, Miss — A Mississippi city is adopting new limits on how loud music can be played at downtown venues.

Until now, organizers or business owners in Oxford were required to get a city permit for amplified sound at parades or other events.

Under the new rules, a permit is not required as long as the sound falls within approved limits.