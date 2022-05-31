Registration fee waived for motorcycle, RV renewals in Tennessee

The fees will only be waived for one year starting on July 1 until the end of June 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It may not cost you as much as you thought to renew your registration if your motorcycle or RV's registration is about to expire in Tennessee.

That's because the state has waived its portion for class A and class B vehicles. That means the fee for class A vehicles, or motorcycles, will be reduced by $16.75. You'll still be responsible for local fees and registered commercial vehicles aren't included.

The fee for class B vehicles, including RVs or other heavy vehicles weighing more than 13 tons, will be cut by $23.75.

