Investigation into Secretary of State Tre Hargett's use of car during DUI arrest on hold

The investigation focused on whether he misused his state vehicle when he was arrested after leaving Bonnaroo Music Festival.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities arrested Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett last month for driving under the influence and that investigation is now on hold.

A state policy says each state agency must investigate misuse allegations and report findings in 30 days.

Hargett's office sent a letter to the Department of General Services about the investigation.

It says it's waiting for legal proceedings to move forward before completing the investigation.