Investigation into Secretary of State Tre Hargett's use of car during DUI arrest on hold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities arrested Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett last month for driving under the influence and that investigation is now on hold.
The investigation focused on whether he misused his state vehicle when he was arrested after leaving Bonnaroo Music Festival.
A state policy says each state agency must investigate misuse allegations and report findings in 30 days.
Hargett's office sent a letter to the Department of General Services about the investigation.
It says it's waiting for legal proceedings to move forward before completing the investigation.
Hargett served a decade in the General Assembly before overseeing the Tennessee Regulatory Authority. He was elected by the General Assembly to serve as secretary of state in 2009 and reelected in 2013, 2017 and 2021, according to the secretary of state's website. Hargett is the chief executive officer of the Department of State with oversight of more than 300 employees.