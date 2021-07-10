x
State

Waiting period ends with uncertainty over fate of Forrest bust at Tennessee Capitol

Tennessee Democrats want the statue removed immediately.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the TN State Capitol in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A required 4-month waiting period for the removal of a Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Tennessee Capitol building expired on Friday, but if and when it will be removed is still uncertain. 

That's because top Republican lawmakers say the removal request should have gone through the State Building Commission but didn't. 

Tennessee Democrats want the statue removed immediately.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Lt. Gov. Randy McNally told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that they expect the removal to be part of the commission's July 22 agenda.

