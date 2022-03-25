x
ESPN's Nets-Grizzlies broadcast scores high ratings in Memphis

Nationally, ESPN said Wednesday's game averaged 1.4 million viewers, which was up 17% versus last year's NBA season average.
Memphis Grizzlies react from the bench during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even without Ja Morant, ratings show that ESPN's broadcast of the Nets-Grizzlies game was among the highest-rated in Memphis in five years.

According to ESPN's Ben Cafardo, the all-access game was the highest-rated regular-season Grizzlies game on ESPN in five years in the Memphis TV market.

Nationally, Cafardo reported the game averaged 1.4 million viewers, which was up 17% versus last year's NBA season average. 

ESPN ran wall-to-wall, in-depth coverage of the Grizzlies on Wednesday. The programming featured the "NBA Countdown" and "NBA Today" shows on-site, "Day in the Life" content with a Grizzlies player, film session access and much more. 

Memphis was the first team to be featured on ESPN's all-access NBA programming since 2018, when the sports network spotlighted the Philadelphia 76ers. 

