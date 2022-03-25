ESPN's Nets-Grizzlies broadcast scores high ratings in Memphis

Nationally, ESPN said Wednesday's game averaged 1.4 million viewers, which was up 17% versus last year's NBA season average.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even without Ja Morant, ratings show that ESPN's broadcast of the Nets-Grizzlies game was among the highest-rated in Memphis in five years.

According to ESPN's Ben Cafardo, the all-access game was the highest-rated regular-season Grizzlies game on ESPN in five years in the Memphis TV market.

ESPN ran wall-to-wall, in-depth coverage of the Grizzlies on Wednesday. The programming featured the "NBA Countdown" and "NBA Today" shows on-site, "Day in the Life" content with a Grizzlies player, film session access and much more.

Memphis was the first team to be featured on ESPN's all-access NBA programming since 2018, when the sports network spotlighted the Philadelphia 76ers.