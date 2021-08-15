Memphian earns win in PGA Tour Champions event in Canada

CALGARY, AB — Memphian Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory Sunday in the PGA TOUR Champions ’ Shaw Charity Classic. The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows. He also won the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Steve Flesch was second at 16 under after a 65. He lost a late stroke with a bogey on No. 16. Billy Andrade (64) and Brandt Jobe (66) tied for third at 13 under. First-round leader Billy Mayfair was 12 after a 69, and Calgary resident Stephen Ames closed with a 70 to match David McKenzie (67) at 11 under. Canadian star Mike Mike Weir had a 68 to tie for ninth at 9 under. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone PGA TOUR Champions title. Robert Allenby had a 67 to tie for 44th at 1 under. He turned 50 last month and tied for 64th in the Senior Open in his PGA TOUR Champions debut.