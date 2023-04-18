Grizzlies, Lakers prepare for Game 2 with Morant questionable

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins says Morant will be a game time decision for Wednesday's game two of the NBA Playoffs first round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, the Grizzlies face the Los Angeles Lakers for Game Two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. However, the team could be without its best player.

Officially, Ja Morant is a game time decision, but what that means for coaches and players on both sides is that they must prepare as if one of the biggest stars in the game will suit up.

"(Morant's) symptoms are slightly improving from the other night. He’s going to be a game time decision. He’s going to come in, get work in the morning, test it out, see how he’s feeling," said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins.

Memphis did not provide much when it came to Morant's status. Like a poker game, the Grizzlies will likely keep his health close to the vest, leaving the Lakers to wonder whether 12 will play.

At practice Tuesday, Morant was seen both with and without an ice wrap on his injured right hand. Media saw him shooting with his left hand. The star point guard did do some dribbling and shooting with the injured hand which has soft tissue bruising, according to the Grizzlies.

Adjustments from one game to another are always a chess match in the playoffs. Lakers coach Darvin Ham notes the team must be prepared for every potential outcome and lineup.

"We don’t try to assume anything or try to make any predictions. We just try to cover Plan A, Plan B. Plan A (Morant) plays, Plan B - what adjustments they’ll make," Ham said.

The Grizzlies are certainly a different team when Morant doesn’t play, but not necessarily a worse team. They were 11-10 with Morant out in the regular season. It’ll fall to Tyus Jones to answer the call as starting point guard. An eventuality the Lakers guards are preparing for.

"They're really good. Tyus comes in and picks up his play a lot with more opportunity," said guard Austin Reaves.

"I mean (Jones) runs the team very well, so we’ve got to respect them either way. We’ve got to be ready and bring our A game," said Dennis Schroder.

With or without Morant, the Grizzlies are confident that the man affectionately called Stones will thrive. The team was 13-9 in the regular season when Jones was the starter.

He averaged 16.4 points, four rebounds and 8.1 assists in those games.

"Tyus is so smart. He’s always had the responsibility of knowing where everybody is supposed to be on the floor, telling us where we’re supposed to be, finding us in our spots," Jaren Jackson Jr said.