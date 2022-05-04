It's Gameday | Memphis Redbirds prepare for opening day game

x
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After some uncertainty about when the Major League Baseball season would kick off, our hometown Memphis Redbirds said they are in full go mode.

They’re preparing for their first game of the season Tuesday, April 5, 2022, against the Gwinnett Stripers at AutoZone Park in downtown Memphis.

ABC24's Jordan Foster talked with Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger about the full week of promotional events they have planned for opening week.

You can find that complete list of events at milb.com/memphis/news.

