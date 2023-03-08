Tiger Women's Basketball achieves first 20-win season since 2011-12

Moving on to the semi-final round of the AAC Championship, the Tigers took on UCF and found themselves with a 48-46 win Tuesday night.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team has achieved 20 wins in a single season for the first time in just over a decade.

Moving on to the semi-final round of the AAC Championship, the Tigers took on the University of Central Florida (UCF) and found themselves with a 48-46 win Tuesday night.

Though losing a lead after the first quarter, while there was 22 seconds left in the game, Emani Jefferson sank back-to-back free throws.

Even after UCF scored one of two points from the charity stripe with one second on the clock, Jefferson secured a rebound and ran out the remaining time. This lead to the victory.

Jefferson, in total, scored 15 points and 11 rebounds. Shelbee Brown came off the bench for 11 points. Collectively, Memphis shot just under 30 percent from the field while forcing the Knights into 16 turnovers, they said.