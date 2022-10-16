Memphis celebrates start of season with basketball block party

Fans got a chance to meet the coaches and players of the 2022-2023 roster.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's a little more than a week before Tigers basketball is back on the court, and on Saturday, got their first chance to see the Memphis men’s and women’s basketball teams at a block party on UofM's campus.

There’s been much to cheer about when it comes to Memphis men’s and women’s basketball. The Men's team is coming off a trip to the NCAA tournament Elite Eight and was just vindicated by the IARP.

The women's team secured their best season in five years in Katrina Merriweather's first season as head coach. The return of basketball season has been highly anticipated.

"We’re going to get together and hopefully ride the coattails of last year into this season," said Antonio Braxton, a Memphis fan enjoying the block party with his son.

Memphis usually celebrates the start of the season with "Midnight Madness" — a controlled practice and party in FedEx Forum. The change was by design.

"We’re the city’s team, so if we’re going to be the city’s team we have to be able to engage," Merriweather said. "I think that it was just a brilliant idea. Again, we can all be on the grass together. We can all sing, dance, love together. I think that’s pretty cool."

Fans met the new faces in Tigers hoops and got up close and personal with autographs and pictures.

More than anything else, fans were excited to see Penny Hardaway, who just this week signed a contract extension to stay in the city of Memphis through 2028.

"He has put his hear and soul and blood and tears into this program," said Verlinda Hennings, a season ticket holder. "He didn’t have to do any of that, and he’s done it because he loves Memphis and this school and our city."

Arguably, it also wouldn’t be Memphis without a "Whoop That Trick" performance from Al Kapone.

The Tigers men’s team opens the season with an exhibition against Christian Brothers next Sunday.