Memphis backup quarterback Connor Adair not listed on roster

Freshman Keilon Brown, sophomore Drake Day now make up QB depth chart behind Brady White

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tigers backup quarterback Connor Adair is no longer listed on the Memphis roster.

As has been the case throughout the season, Ryan Silverfield did not comment on the specific reason for the move.

"With a lot of these things, until a player personally comes out and wants to talk about it themselves, I think it's in the best interest of each individual to keep it that way," Silverfield said.

Throughout the 2020 college football season, we have seen a large number of teams impacted by players opting out over COVID-19 concerns or entering the transfer portal altogether. Memphis is not alone in experiencing this, but they continue to be affected.

In all thirteen players have opted out, transferred or take a leave of absence from the Tigers since August.

"I think this year, more than any, we're dealing with 18-to-22 years olds that are dealing with a lot," Silverfield said. "Many of them have COVID concerns and understand the opt out situation. We have others that want to transfer and find a better situation for themselves, generally regarding playing time. We have other guys that are dealing with some mental health issues."

Silverfield did clarify that if a player is not on the roster, that means they are not currently with the team. With Adair out of the depth chart, freshman Keilon Brown slides into the second-string role behind Brady White.

"Just like with any position we have to be prepared and ready," Silverfield said. "But I've got great faith in the quarterbacks in the entire room, they'll be ready if their number is called."