Memphis Tigers' Quindell Johnson, Riley Patterson earn American Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Following a 10-7 win at Navy last Saturday, Memphis has been awarded two of the three American Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards.

Sophomore safety Quindell Johnson was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording 12 tackles, his second-highest mark of the season. He also came up with one of the game’s biggest plays when he grabbed his first interception of the season and third of his career to stop a threatening Navy drive late in the first half.

Johnson and the Memphis defense held Navy to its lowest point total in a home conference game since the Midshipmen joined the league in 2015.

“It’s not easy coming into Navy’s home and beating them,” Johnson said after the game. “But the way we played tonight, it was unbelievable. We all had fun flying around, playing together, communicating and sticking to the game plan. I feel like we are lethal as a defense when we play like that.”

Senior placekicker Riley Patterson was named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week as his 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter were the decisive points. Patterson now has 412 career points kicking, ranking second in Memphis history.

This is the first time this season a Tiger player has received the defensive or special teams honor. Senior quarterback Brady White has been named AAC Offensive Player of the Week twice (Sept. 14 and Oct. 19). Junior wide receiver Calvin Austin III has been named to the weekly honor roll on three occasions (Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Nov. 23) and senior tight end Sean Dykes make the honor roll Sept. 14 after the Tigers’ season opener.

Memphis (6-2, 4-2 AAC) has secured its seventh consecutive winning season, the longest streak in program history. The Tigers are set to play at Tulane (11 a.m. CT) this Saturday before closing out the regular season against Houston on Dec. 12 at the Liberty Bowl.