NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday's Memphis-Tennessee men's basketball game in Nashville has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Memphis program.

According to a release from University of Memphis Athletics, all tickets will be refunded via. the original point-of-purchase, with processing times depending on how the tickets were purchased.

Several games in the NHL, NBA, NFL, and NCAA had to be canceled or postponed due to COVID this week.

The game was originally slated to be played last season, but both teams agreed to postpone it one year so that it could be played in a full arena. Tennessee took the floor Saturday morning for an intrasquad scrimmage.

The University of Memphis will announce additional details about the Tigers' schedule at a later date. It's unclear if the game will be rescheduled.

This meeting was scheduled to be the 28th all-time meeting between the two teams.