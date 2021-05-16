Grizzlies drop last regular season game to Warriors, will face Spurs in “win or go home” game Wednesday

Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors squashed the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101. With the loss, the Grizzlies finished with the number 9 spot and will host the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday at FedExForum.

The regular season is over, and 33-year-old Stephen Curry is the scoring champ. As a matter of fact, Curry is the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998. He averaged 32 points a game during his second 2,000-point season.