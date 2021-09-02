Memphis Grizzlies go cold in 4th quarter, lose to Toronto Raptors

During the loss, Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas turns in a record-setting performance

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors didn’t throw away their shots.

The two teams combined for 164 shots in a 128-113 Raptors win Monday night at the FedExForum in downtown Memphis. The downfall for the Grizz was the fourth quarter, when Toronto outscored the home team 34-16.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies in scoring with 27 points and 20 rebounds. Dillon Brooks chipped in 22 and Ja Morant added 18 points and 9 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 10th double-double of the season, but Monday’s record-setting. He chalked up 18 points and 14 rebounds in the first half --becoming the first player in franchise history to record 18+ points and 14+ rebounds in a single half-- helping the Grizzlies take a 70-63 lead into the locker room.

As a team, Memphis shot a scorching 95.5% from the free throw line in the first half, dropping 21 out of 22 attempts.

Monday’s games against the Raptors was the first career start for Grizzlies rookie Desmond Bane. Bane is averaging 9.7 points this season and is shooting 48.6% from 3-point range, which is an NBA-best for rookies this season.

Killian Tillie (foot), Brandon Clarke (calf), Sean McDermott (shoulder), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), and Justise Winslow (hip) all did not play due to injuries.

The Grizzlies’ record now sits at 9-10 on the season, including a 3-7 mark at home.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ next game is scheduled for this Wednesday, February 10, against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff at the FedExForum is 7pm.