ESPN Report: Dillon Brooks signs with Houston Rockets

The deal reportedly worth four years, $80 million

HOUSTON — Perhaps the last major domino in Grizzlies free agency has fallen. Six-year veteran small forward Dillon Brooks is reportedly signing with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnawroski.

Brooks' deal reportedly worth four-years, $80 million and lands him with a Rockets team with a lot of young talent, a new head coach in Ime Idoka and a star point guard in newly acquired Fred Van Fleet.

Brooks spent all of the first six years of his career in Memphis. He was known as a defensive specialist, often guarding the opposing teams best players. He was named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team in 2023. His defense, more often than not, had to make up for inefficient offense.

Free agent G Dillon Brooks has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Rockets have now landed two targets in free agency — Fred VanVleet and Brooks. pic.twitter.com/dJHLWvwFjX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

In 2023, Brooks averaged 14 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting a 39% field goal percentage and 32% from three. Those percentages dipped in the postseason to just 31% and 23%, respectively.

Brooks' braggadocious style, trash talk and flashy dress became a calling card for the way the Grizzlies liked to play. Ultimately, it also became the reason he was ushered out of Memphis.

The Grizzlies forward said he liked to "poke bears" and called LA Lakers star LeBron James old. The Lakers then beat the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs in six games.

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman would not comment on Brooks future either at Grizzlies exit interviews or post NBA draft, but reports surfaced that Brooks would not be brought back to the organization. The Grizz GM did say, they would take a "different approach" when it came to trash talk and mentality in the seasons to follow.

Brooks signing also reportedly brings Josh Christopher over from the Rockets in a sign and trade. Christopher is on year three of a four-year, $11 million deal.