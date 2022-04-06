Everything you need to know about purchasing Grizzlies first-round playoff tickets

Tickets go on sale online today at 10 a.m. They are expected to sell out in minutes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies first-round playoff tickets for home games one and two go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out in minutes.

You can find the tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

Restrictions for this game include:

Four tickets per person for both home games

Ticket sales are restricted to mid-south fans only

Upper-level seats will primarily be available for purchase Wednesday.