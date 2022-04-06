x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Memphis Grizzlies

Everything you need to know about purchasing Grizzlies first-round playoff tickets

Tickets go on sale online today at 10 a.m. They are expected to sell out in minutes.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) reacts after fellow guard De'Anthony Melton (0) scored a three-point shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies first-round playoff tickets for home games one and two go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out in minutes. 

You can find the tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX. 

Restrictions for this game include: 

  • Four tickets per person for both home games
  • Ticket sales are restricted to mid-south fans only 
  • Upper-level seats will primarily be available for purchase Wednesday. 

The dates and times of home playoff games for the Grizzlies will be announced later, and the 2022 NBA Playoff promotional schedule including watch parties and plaza parties will be coming in the upcoming weeks.


More Videos

In Other News

Ja Morant full participant in Grizzlies practice, will be reevaluated mid-week