Everything you need to know about purchasing Grizzlies first-round playoff tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies first-round playoff tickets for home games one and two go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out in minutes.
You can find the tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.
Restrictions for this game include:
- Four tickets per person for both home games
- Ticket sales are restricted to mid-south fans only
- Upper-level seats will primarily be available for purchase Wednesday.
The dates and times of home playoff games for the Grizzlies will be announced later, and the 2022 NBA Playoff promotional schedule including watch parties and plaza parties will be coming in the upcoming weeks.