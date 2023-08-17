Memphis Grizzlies drop 2023-2024 NBA schedule, Ja Morant eligible to return Dec. 11

The schedule includes a November in-season tournament, and an MLK Day against the Golden State Warriors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2023-2024 NBA schedule dropped Thursday afternoon, and the Grizzlies revealed a bevy of marquee matchups at the FedExForum for the regular season, as well as an official date Ja Morant will be eligible to return from his 25-game suspension.

The Grizzlies will open their season at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 25. They then have four games before starting their journey in the NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament on November 3.

The In-Season Tournament games will see group play at teams' respective home stadiums, while the championship rounds will be played December 4-9 in Las Vegas.

Then, on Monday, December 11, Ja Morant will officially be eligible to return from his 25-game suspension in a nationally-televised game against the Dallas Mavericks at the FedExForum.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 15, the Grizzlies will host their annual MLK Day game at FedExForum against the Golden State Warriors, an opponent they've never played on MLK Day.

The Grizzlies will again host the Warriors on February 2, and will wrap up the regular season on April 14 at home against the defending-champion Denver Nuggets.

The Grizzlies will look to build on two consecutive 50-win seasons that saw them enter the NBA playoffs as the second seed in the Western Conference each season.

Memphis added veteran leadership in the offseason, bringing in former Celtics forward Marcus Smart, and former MVP and University of Memphis alum Derrick Rose.