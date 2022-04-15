From Plaza Parties to watch parties, here's everything Grizzlies fans need to know as Playoffs begin

Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves is set for 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, April 16 at FedExForum, and Game 2 is at home on April 19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From plaza parties to in-game entertainment to watch parties, here’s a look at the promotional schedule so far as the Memphis Grizzlies begin their 2022 First Round Playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fans headed to the run of playoff games will once again get Grizzlies Growl Towels as part of the fun.

Playoff Plaza Parties

Before the home games, fans can head to the Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Parties, where they’ll find playoff swag, food trucks, giveaways, new Grizz gear, music, and entertainment. The first Plaza Party is Friday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The parties continue two hours before each game on April 16 and 19. There will be live music pre-and post-game from Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band, face painters, balloon artists, and more. Folks can also show off their best gameday outfits in front of a new mural by artist Brandon Marshall. And of course, the Grizz Girls, Grizzline, and Claw Crew will be on hand.

In-Game Entertainment

Game 1 against the Timberwolves features Grammy nominated Memphis group Southern Avenue with the National Anthem, and a performance at halftime by Red Panda.

Game 2 eill include a National Anthem performance by Grammy winner and Memphis native Kirk Whalum, and a halftime feature performance by former Cirque du Soleil artist and aerial hoop star Itzel Salvatierra.

Grizzlies Den Extended Hours

The Grizz Den will be open during the playoffs, with loads of new stuff for fans. And starting April 24, it will be open Sundays as well from noon to 4 p.m. through the playoff run.

Watch Parties for Games 3 and 4

Official Playoff Watch Parties are set for Games 3 and 4 while the Grizzlies are on the road against the Timberwolves. They will take place on Thursday, April 21, and Saturday, April 23, at the Fourth Bluff Park Downtown, where folks can pick up sunglasses and koozies, while supplies last. There will also be special appearances and performances from the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew, Grizzline and more.

For more on playoff tickets and the Memphis Grizzlies head to grizzlies.com/memthis.