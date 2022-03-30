Grizzlies edge Spurs 112-111, clinch No. 2 seed in West

Memphis never trailed, even as Ja Morant missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury.

SAN ANTONIO — Tyus Jones scored 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, holding on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 112-111 on Wednesday night.

Memphis never trailed, even as Ja Morant missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury. The Grizzlies improved to 19-2 without Morant this season.

San Antonio closed within a point, at 112-111, on a tip-in by Keldon Johnson with 27.8 seconds remaining. Following a miss by the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane, Johnson missed a contested layup with 2.7 seconds remaining.

The loss snapped San Antonio's four-game winning streak, the Spurs' longest of the season. The Spurs dropped a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for 10th in the West and the final berth in the play-in tournament.

Memphis had five players score in double figures and shot 48% (44 for 91). Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and Bane and De’Anthony Melton each added 16 for the Grizzlies.

GRIZZLIES WIN | With a 112-111 win over the Spurs, the Grizzlies have clinched the Southwest Division title for the first time in franchise history and the 2-seed in the Western Conference playoffs. 🏀 🏀 pic.twitter.com/akU6V6MxYr — ABC24 Memphis (@ABC24Memphis) March 31, 2022

Dejounte Murray had 33 points, matching the career-high he set Monday in Houston, and added 13 rebounds. Johnson scored 23 points.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Murray and Lonnie Walker IV and a video review that disallowed a basket by Jarren Jackson Jr. cut Memphis’ lead to 93-86 entering the fourth, the first time San Antonio was within single digits in the second half. The Spurs scored the first five points of the fourth, pulling within 93-91 and setting up the tense final seconds.

Jackson scored the game’s first five points, including his only 3-pointer. The Grizzlies and Spurs were a combined 10 for 23 on 3-pointers in the opening quarter.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Morant was shooting 3-pointers minutes before pregame warmups after his teammates had left the court. Morant didn’t show any signs of discomfort during his workout. He was bounding around the court as he attempted numerous half-court and three-quarter court shots before sprinting off the court. Jackson played 25 minutes after being a game-time decision because of a sore right thigh. Jones injured his left hand in the first half but returned in the third quarter with his middle and ring finger taped together. Memphis’ bench averages a league high 98.5 minutes per game.

Spurs: San Antonio has lost six straight to Memphis and five straight at home. The Spurs last home victory against the Grizzlies was Jan. 5, 2019, and their last win overall as Dec. 23, 2020. Walker had six points and played 14 minutes in his return from a four-game absence. Walker injured his back March 18 after a blind screen from Willy Hernangomez on March 18.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Phoenix on Friday night.