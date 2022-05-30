Here's the next head coach of the Memphis Tigers baseball team

Kerrick Jackson is the 17th coach in Tigers baseball program history. He's one of few Black head coaches leading a non-HBCU baseball team.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first African American head coach of the University of Memphis baseball team has been hired.

The school took to Twitter Sunday to make it official that Kerrick Jackson will become coach Daron Schoenrock’s replacement for the team.

The tweet described Jackson as a "well-respected leader, recruiter, talent evaluator, player developer" and "baseball visionary across all levels of the game."

"I am truly honored to be given this opportunity to lead the Memphis Tiger baseball program," Jackson said. "I have always believed that this is a special program with unlimited potential. When you factor in the City of Memphis and its passion, the region and its talent, the baseball program and its history, and the University and its credibility, you have all you need to build a nationally respected program. My family and I are looking forward to being involved in the community and are grateful that Laird has entrusted me with the future of this program."

Prior to accepting his new role for the Tigers, Jackson worked as the president of the MLB Draft League. Jackson functioned as an assistant coach for nine years before becoming the head coach of Southern University. Before that, he had a playing career that ended in 1997.

Before the start of this past season at the University of Memphis, Schoenrock announced his retirement. After a hard-fought battle against #2 seeded UCF, the Tigers' baseball season ended in a 15-2 loss.

Fellow coaches weighed in on Schoenrock's run: