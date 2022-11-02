Memphis Tigers to retire Lorenzen Wright's jersey

Wright will join an illustrious group of former Tigers to have their jersey hanging in the rafters.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the greatest Memphis Tigers to ever step foot on the basketball court, Lorenzen Wright's jersey (No. 55) will be retired in a ceremony at FedExForum at a future game determined with the family.

Wright's body was found July 28, 2010, in woods outside Memphis after he had been missing for 10 days. The case of Wright's murder took many twists and turns since 2010.

The team said Wednesday Wright will join an illustrious group of former Tigers to have their jersey hanging in the rafters: Win Wilfong (22), John Gunn (44), Larry Finch (21), Ronnie Robinson (33), Keith Lee (24), Elliot Perry (34), Anfernee Hardaway (25), Forest Arnold (13) and Larry Kenon (35).

A 2009 M Club Hall of Fame inductee, the Memphis native capped his career as one of the most decorated players in program history, earning numerous All-America honors as a sophomore and Freshman All-America honors in his inaugural campaign.

We're sending 5️⃣5️⃣ to the rafters! 🙌 Posted by Memphis Tigers on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

A 1995 All-Great Midwest first team and 1996 All-Conference USA first team selection, Wright is the only player in program’s history to earn first team accolades from two different leagues. A two-year letter winner, Wright netted over 1,000 points and currently ranks No. 49 on the Tigers’ career scoring list with 1,026 points.

He led Memphis in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots during both seasons he played in the Bluff City and averaged a double-double for his career with 16.0 points and 10.3 rebounds. He finished his career with 31 double-doubles, the seventh-most in school history, and helped the Tigers to back-to-back 20-win campaigns and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen in 1995.