NFL running back DeAngelo Williams, Jerry "The King" Lawler headline Memphis Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The 27 members were honored during a ceremony at the Renasant Convention Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday night, the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame inducted 27 new members that make up the class of 2022.

The group includes former University of Memphis and NFL running back DeAngelo Williams, several historic head coaches and “The King.”

Memphis wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler said he actually felt out of place.

“To be here among these people that put so much work into their careers, famous people, I’ve never looked at myself like that,” he said. “I’m just a guy that gets to play for a living.”

During his collegiate career, Williams became the all-time leading rusher for the Tigers, with 6,026 yards from 2002 to 2005. Williams went on to play 11 years in the NFL, rushing for 8,096 yards for the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It was different (when I got there). We hadn’t been to a bowl game in 32 years and there was a lot going on surrounding this program,” Williams said. “So when I stepped in, we stepped in and our class came through, we kind of showed the program something different.”

Thursday’s event also marked the first induction ceremony since 2019, when it was put on hold due to the pandemic.

The class of 2022 also featured Mary Lou Johns, the first head coach for Memphis Women’s Basketball and the winningest head coach in program history.

“It seemed difficult at the time, but many players and coaches at the University of Memphis, then Memphis State, worked hard (to get the team started) and to see the outcome now 50 years later, (is special),” Johns said. “It’s also been 50 years since Title IX.”

Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Lionel Hollins said there is a lasting legacy when it comes to the city and sports.

“When I first got here it was the Memphis Grizzlies,” Hollins said. “When I left, it was OUR Memphis Grizzlies.”