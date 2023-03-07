Roddy shines in Grizzlies summer league win

David Roddy scored the go-ahead bucket with 9.1 seconds left and the game sealing block to help the Grizzlies win, 94-92.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Memphis Grizzlies got off to a good start in NBA Summer League, beating the Philadelphia 76ers, 94-92. Kenneth Lofton Jr led the Grizzlies with 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Grizzlies won the first of three games they will play in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lofton may have led the Grizzlies in scoring and rebounds, but second-year forward David Roddy was the hero of the game. With 9.1 seconds left, Roddy drove to the basket and used his 250-pound frame to muscle in the go-ahead bucket.

After a 76ers timeout, Roddy showed his defensive prowess contesting and blocking Louis King's three-point attempt to seal the victory for the Grizzlies.

Roddy, rocking a new look with a headband and a new number, 21, finished the game with 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including four three-pointers. He also tacked on four rebounds. Vince Williams Jr. also shined adding 19 points and seven rebounds. He shot 5-of-8 from three-point range.

Newcomer Gregory "GG" Jackson also impressed. The 18-year old second-round pick out of South Carolina showed why the Grizzlies selected the youngest player in the NBA draft with the 45th pick. Jackson, also sporting number 45, scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting. He also grabbed two rebounds and blocked two shots off the bench.