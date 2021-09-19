Memphis 901 FC has new all-time scoring leader

Kyle Murphy now leads the soccer team in scoring.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number 13 may be seen as unlucky by some, but for others it means you’re on top.

With his 13th goal, Kyle Murphy has become the Memphis 901 FC’s all-time leading scorer. Murphy scored two goals in Sunday afternoon’s 3-0 win over New York Red Bulls II, helping the 901 FC improve to a 7-8-7 (28 points) mark for the 2021 season.

“To be the club’s leading scorer feels awesome. I always try to do my best, and I’m super happy that I have a great group of guys around me that can help me be at my best. I feel like I can help us win any game that we’re in, and I want to keep that going for the rest of the season,” Murphy said.

Brandon Allen was the team’s all-time leading scorer with 12 goals. With his 13 scores, Murphy now is tied for fourth in USL Championship play.

The team’s next home game at AutoZone Park in downtown Memphis is Wednesday, September 22 at 7 p.m. against the Indy Eleven.