Deadly crash shuts down part of Highway 51 in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Millington Police are investigating a deadly crash involving at least three vehicles Tuesday morning along Highway 51.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. Tuesday along Highway 51 at 385. Highway 51 from 385 to Babe Howard Blvd. is closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

Millington’s Police Chief tells ABC24 that one person was trapped in their vehicle and has died. Two others were taken to Regional One Hospital – one in critical and one in non-critical.

Investigators have not said what let to the crash.