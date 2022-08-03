x
I-269 reopens after overnight crash involving 18-wheeler in Desoto County

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 269 near Laughter Road about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after an overnight crash involving an 18-wheeler in Desoto County.

Troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 269 near Laughter Road about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the truck driver was traveling south on 269 when it crashed into a disabled Buick.

MHP said no one was injured. They have not said if any of the drivers will face charges.

Lanes of I-269 were closed overnight as crews responded to the scene. The lanes reopened about 10 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

