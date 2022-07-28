Woman arrested after seriously injuring child in crash driving more than 100 mph

Miciah Tribbitt is out of jail on bond after a two-month crash investigation led to her arrest.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-month long crash investigation led to the arrest of a Memphis woman for aggravated assault that left a child seriously injured, Memphis Police said Thursday.

According to a police affidavit, on May 2, 2022, 19-year-old Miciah Tribbitt was driving her car on Raleigh Lagrange Road and Meadow Glade Lane in Memphis when she hit a car at the intersection which had pulled in front of the stop sign.

A child, sitting in the passenger seat, was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, where he remained for several days with a head injury.

Video taken from a nearby traffic camera showed Tribbitt speeding recklessly down the road, which prompted officers to obtain a search warrant to get crash data from her car.

After completing the investigation on July 5, MPD found that Tribbitt had been driving 104 miles per hour up to one and a half seconds before the crash, and slowed to 80 miles per hour at the time of impact. The speed limit on Raleigh Lagrange Road is 45 miles per hour, MPD said.

Investigators also found that she wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Tribbitt was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, driving without a license and violation of seat belt laws.