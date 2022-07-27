Starting Monday, drivers will need to find a new route around Holly Springs Road in Desoto County

The construction project, which began in 2020, is aimed at alleviating flooding issues along the roadway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers in Desoto County be aware. Holly Springs Road will close for construction starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, until late fall.

Officials said construction began two years ago along the 2.6 mile stretch of Holly Springs Road to alleviate ongoing flooding issues.

They said contractors are beginning the final phases of the large road construction project, with five new bridges and sections of elevated roadway already done. Holly Springs Road has to be closed to complete the revamp.

Detours will be posted around the closure, and a detour map will be posted by Desoto County before the closure begins.