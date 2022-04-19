Masks now optional when riding in MATA vehicles

The Memphis Area Transit Authority announced the change in policy on Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will no longer require passengers and its employees to wear a mask on vehicles and transit properties.

The change comes after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it will no longer enforce its mask-related security requirements.

According to the Associated Press, the new ruling allows individual entities the option to keep their mask rules in place, resulting in requirements that could vary from city to city.

Since the decision was recently issued, it isn't clear whether the U.S. Department of Justice will appeal the decision.

The mask mandate for public transportation issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) was struck down yesterday (April 18) by a federal court. To view our updated mask mandate, visithttps://t.co/YkUuYJQmk0 — Memphis Area Transit Authority (@RideMATA) April 19, 2022

"While MATA passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board vehicles and/or transit centers, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19," MATA said in a statement. "Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."

Despite these decisions, the CDC is still recommending people wear masks in indoor public settings when social distancing isn't possible since COVID-19 remains a threat to public health.

Several airlines and transit systems, including Southwest, United, Delta, American and Amtrak, have said masks are no longer required.